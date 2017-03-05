Ramos: I never said Ronaldo doesn't have to run

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos denied reports he had told his team Cristiano Ronaldo did not have to run due to his goalscoring record.

Zinedine Zidane's squad held a meeting in the wake of their 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas on Wednesday.

But, after Madrid enjoyed a 4-1 win at Eibar on Saturday, Ramos rubbished suggestions he had said Ronaldo was exempt from running thanks to his goalscoring feats.

“Whenever there are delicate moments at Real Madrid because of results, meetings are held," he told reporters.

"What's come out in the news is false... I never said Cristiano doesn't have to run.

"When things don't go as we'd like, we get together, but that's what happens in all the best families."

Without Ronaldo and the suspended Gareth Bale, Madrid eased to a win thanks to a Karim Benzema brace and goals from James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio.

Ramos was pleased by what he saw from his team, who sit second to Barcelona in LaLiga but have a game in hand.

"They were three important points in fighting for our objective, which is the league title," he said.

"Despite being without Cristiano and Bale, the team has stood up tall with players who are eager to get some minutes and show what they can do.

"We knew we'd have to run a lot, football today is very physical, and you have to give your all to come away feeling as though you couldn't have done any more."