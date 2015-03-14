Ramsey bemoans QPR defending at Palace

Bolasie teed Zaha up for the game's opener before similarly assisting James McArthur to make it 2-0.

And Zaha himself turned provider for Joel Ward's strike as Palace raced into a three-goal lead at the interval, which proved too much for QPR to overcome - although Matt Phillips did score a stunning consolation.

When asked if the duo were unplayable, Ramsey replied: "You would say that, hence the reason why Man U bought Zaha.

"And on their given day the can create havoc and we knew that before and we didn't cope with it.

"But really, we only didn't cope with it twice, because let's be honest it wasn't a tide of crosses coming in and problems.

"We knew that they were going to be difficult to deal with. It's the Premier League and you've got to be up to it when it's needed."

Defeat keeps QPR in the relegation zone, with just nine games to save their top-flight status.

Ramsey recalled Adel Taarabat and Shaun Wright-Phillips, who had previously been frozen out by Harry Redknapp, and he believes the spirit in the camp remains strong.

"The opportunity for me was to come in and try turn things around," Ramsey added. "The squad is the squad – we're going to work with the players we've got.

"The players believe in it. The players are downstairs disappointed, [but] there's no bickering and moaning. They're not moaning at each other.

"Yes they're disappointed and some people are voicing their opinions about how disappointed they are, but they're still unified in what we're trying to do and all we can do really is to keep fighting."