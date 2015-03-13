Ramsey: QPR's survival ahead of job safety

A run of eight defeats from nine matches has left QPR three points adrift of safety heading into Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.

Ramsey's job prospects likely rest on his ability to achieve survival - and he is confident he can deliver that, but says he is more concerned with QPR's safety than his own job security.

"I think we are playing well enough to get the points we need," he said. "We've been in the last two games. All the games are must-win for us.

"We need to pick up some points soon. We are focusing on getting three points and dragging teams closer to us.

"You know results keep you in a job. I'd accept now keeping QPR up and not keeping my job, though."

QPR's only victory in 2015 came in February's 2-0 win at Sunderland, when Leroy Fer and Bobby Zamora were on target.