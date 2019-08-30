Rangers hope Barisic will be fit to face Celtic

Rangers defender Borna Barisic will have to pass concussion tests if he is to face Celtic in Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

The Croatian was replaced midway through Thursday night’s Europa League win over Legia Warsaw after suffering a head knock and will be assessed before the derby clash at Ibrox.

Sheyi Ojo played through the pain barrier as Gers qualified for the group stages with a 1-0 win at Ibrox after suffering a bruised bone against the Poles last week and boss Steven Gerrard hopes he will be able to go again when Neil Lennon’s side visit.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is hopeful of overcoming a groin strain in time for the match.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is likely to miss out with a hairline fracture in the side of his body but another right-back, Moritz Bauer, could feature after signing on loan from Stoke.

Fraser Forster is back after being ineligible in Europe and Jozo Simunovic is in contention after a knee issue was rested against AIK while Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani are still to return from knee injuries.

Provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Polster, Flanagan, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Docherty, King, Arfield, Ojo, Hastie, Barker, Jones, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham, Firth.

Provisional Celtic squad: Gordon, Forster, Ralston, Bauer, Bolingoli, Ajer, Jullien, Simunovic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Hayes, Shved, Morgan.