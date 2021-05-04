Rangers sign Zambia forward Fashion Sakala on pre-contract deal from Oostende

Rangers have secured the signing of Zambia attacker Fashion Sakala from Belgian side KV Oostende.

Sakala has signed a pre-contract agreement and will join on a four-year deal in the summer.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 29 Jupiler League games this season to put Oostende on course to qualify for the Europa League. His team-mates include on-loan Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

Rangers described the forward as “powerful and pacy”.

🗣️ Fashion Sakala is excited to get started.

Sakala said on Rangers’ website: “I am very much excited to start this exciting journey with Rangers. It has been one of my dreams, and I feel like this is a dream come true to join Rangers – one of the greatest clubs in the world.

“They have a great fan-base and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together.

“As a player, you always strive to play for others – that is the most important strength which keeps me going. I know that Rangers have great players and I am looking forward to learning from them and delivering.

“In my role as a striker, I know what the club needs from me and what the fans expect. The club has great players and I just want to learn from them and try to bring something that helps the team get the results.”

Nadat hij eerder twee keer het doelhout trof, was het zondagavond derde keer, goede keer voor Fashion Junior Sakala !

Manager Steven Gerrard claimed Sakala had the attributes to thrive on the European stage as Rangers embark on a Champions League qualification push.

Sporting director Ross Wilson feels the capture is a significant step in their planning for next term.

“He had a number of exciting clubs he could move to this summer, but his enthusiasm to join Rangers was clear from early on in our discussions,” Wilson added.

Fashion Sakala effende met twee goals het pad voor een knappe zege tegen OHL. Daarmee opent onze topschutter van vorig seizoen zijn doelpuntenboekje voor dit seizoen. Fashion Sakala , Saka Saka La …

“Fashion has had an excellent season in Belgium and we believe he will develop further still working with all of our staff at the training ground.

“Fashion is a determined, humble and positive guy and we are sure he will fit the group here.

“We wanted to add more pace and power to the group across January and the summer and I am pleased that we have done that, firstly with Scott Wright and now with Fashion Sakala.

“I know Steven and the coaches are excited to work with Fashion and I am sure that he will further enhance his growing reputation here with Rangers.”