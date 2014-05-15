Ranieri expects Monaco stay next season

After leading the club back into Ligue 1 last season, the Italian has guided Monaco to second in the table and a place in the UEFA Champions League.

That has not done enough to dampen speculation about his future in the principality, with Sporting Lisbon coach Jardim the man widely linked with taking over, but Ranieri hopes to see out the final year on his contract next season.

"I want to continue at Monaco, I have another year on my contract, so I will continue here," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

"I love my job, I am one hundred per cent professional, as I have always been in my entire career.

"There is a contract that says that I am the manager until 2015, so my intention is to fulfil that.

"Maybe things will change, but I'm a professional and I want to win."

Monaco go into the final game of the season guaranteed second place in Ligue 1, and victory over Bordeaux would see them collect a record points tally of 82.