RANKED: DStv Premiership top five most clean sheets

A safe pair of hands between the sticks is the foundation of any winning team. Here are the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the DStv Premiership after matchday 18.

The experienced Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns leads the line from the back with the highest number of cleans sheet (11) with a percentage of 73,3.

In second place, five clean sheets behind Onyango is Orlando Pirates keeper Richard Ofori with six from 14 games with a clean sheet percentage of 42.9.

In joint third place is four players, which includes Daniel Akpeyi, Virgil Vries, Sifiso Mlungwana and Ronwen Williams, who have all managed to rack up five clean sheets apiece.

Here are the top five most clean sheets:

1) Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns) – 11

2) Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) - 6

3) Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs) - 5

4) Virgil Vries (Swallows FC) - 5

5) Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows) - 5

6) Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) - 5