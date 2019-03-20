Liverpool have a big advantage in the race for Real Madrid centre-back – but it could cost them a forward

L’Equipe revealed on Monday that Varane is considering a shock exit from the Santiago Bernabeu after eight trophy-laden years at the club.

Madrid are set to embark on a squad overhaul this summer, with returning manager Zinedine Zidane promised a transfer kitty of at least £300m.

According to France Football, Zidane has made Mané – who has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season – one of his leading transfer targets as he seeks to bolster his attacking options.

And according to reports in the Guardian, Madrid could attempt to use Varane as a makeweight in a deal for the Senegalese, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £34m in 2016.

The French centre-back is said to prefer Manchester United to Liverpool, though, which could scupper the Reds’ hopes of bringing him to Anfield.

