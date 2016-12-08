Rashford desperate to learn from Ibrahimovic

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is desperate to learn from Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he aims to become a key figure at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the Premier League, but he has acknowledged he still has plenty of room for improvement and aims to make the most of the former Paris Saint-Germain striker's presence.

"Playing as a lone striker is a bit different because you are on your own and obviously it depends on what centre-halves you are up against and what their skills and their characteristics are," Rashford told Sky Sports.

"But Zlatan has been a big help. He has spoken to us a lot about things he has come up against in the past and you have to listen because he has been there, he has done it and he has won a lot of trophies and that is what we all want to do.

"It is important we listen and take his advice on board. For instance, it is not just about his strength. He puts his body in the right areas and these are things you pick up on. It is about trying to put those things into your own game."

Rashford is not only looking to learn from Ibrahimovic's actions on the pitch, he also sees the 35-year-old as an example to follow off it.

"He has looked after his body well since he was a young professional," Rashford added.

"That is why he can still play at this age now. It is a small thing and one that a lot of people do not look at but for him to be playing and still competing at that age is amazing."