Rashford hails Ibrahimovic's winning mentality

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's desire to win and is keen to learn from the experienced attacker.

Ibrahimovic joined United from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Rashford is delighted to have the chance to learn from the 35-year-old.

"It has been amazing. We have got a lot of world-class players in the team, especially with attackers like Zlatan and Wayne [Rooney]," Rashford told the official United website.

"For the young lads, we cannot ask for anything better. The likes of me, Anthony [Martial] and Jesse [Lingard], watching these forwards play and how they train, their mentality, is so important. You cannot ask for more.

"Zlatan is very easy to speak to and he is easy to get along with. The way he approaches every game is about winning. He wants to win, regardless of the opponent, whether we are home or away, whatever the odds, he always wants to find a way to win.

"That mentality is what you need to be at the top level. That is where he is and where he has been for years."