Rashford looking to emulate Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford has identified Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as the example he intends to follow in his quest for Old Trafford stardom.

The United academy product burst on to the scene last term with a double against Midtjylland in the Europa League on February 25, before repeating the feat against Arsenal in the Premier League just three days later.

Rashford has since gone on to become a real threat for United and, after initially struggling to get into Jose Mourinho's team at the beginning of the season, he now has four goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions.

And with the 18-year-old tipped for the top, he is aiming to follow in the footsteps of another former Old Trafford favourite.

"In recent years Ronaldo is the example," he told Sky Sports' Soccer AM.

"Wherever you put him in the attacking three he's going to make an impact and the opposition are going to fear him. Being a constant threat, that's what I need to develop.

"[Wayne] Rooney and Ronaldo were unreal [together]. In 2007/08 it was an unreal partnership, they have been huge players I have looked up to and watched how they perform to try to put into my own performance."