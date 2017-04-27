Rashford starts Manchester derby for United, Gabriel Jesus on City bench

Marcus Rashford leads the line for Manchester United in Thursday's Premier League derby at the Etihad Stadium, while Gabriel Jesus is in line to make his first appearance for Manchester City in two months.

The Brazilian scored three goals in four Premier League games for City before breaking a bone in his foot, while Rashford hit the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League last season.

Both sides are without major midfield players, with City playmaker David Silva failing to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal, while world-record signing Paul Pogba is out for United.

Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are among the other players missing for United due to injury, but Ander Herrera was passed fit to take his place in Jose Mourinho's midfield.

City team: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

United team: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Martial, Rashford, Mkhitaryan