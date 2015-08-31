Raul Garcia completes Bilbao switch

Athletic Bilbao have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia on a four-year contract.

The two clubs agreed a deal in principle on Sunday and the 29-year-old underwent a medical on Monday before putting pen to paper.

Raul Garcia's new contract includes a €40million release clause.

The Spain international made 212 La Liga appearances for Atletico after arriving from Osasuna in 2007-08.

During his time in Madrid, Raul Garcia helped Atletico to the Liga title in 2013-14, while he tasted success in the Copa del Rey (2012-13), Supercopa de Espana (2014), UEFA Europa League (2009-10) and UEFA Super Cup (2010 and 2012).

Raul Garcia will be presented as a Bilbao player later on Monday.