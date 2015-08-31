Raul Garcia completes Bilbao switch
Raul Garcia completed his move from Atletico Madrid to Athletic Bilbao on Monday, signing on until 2019.
Athletic Bilbao have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia on a four-year contract.
The two clubs agreed a deal in principle on Sunday and the 29-year-old underwent a medical on Monday before putting pen to paper.
Raul Garcia's new contract includes a €40million release clause.
The Spain international made 212 La Liga appearances for Atletico after arriving from Osasuna in 2007-08.
During his time in Madrid, Raul Garcia helped Atletico to the Liga title in 2013-14, while he tasted success in the Copa del Rey (2012-13), Supercopa de Espana (2014), UEFA Europa League (2009-10) and UEFA Super Cup (2010 and 2012).
Raul Garcia will be presented as a Bilbao player later on Monday.
