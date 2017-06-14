RB Leipzig complete Bruma signing

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Bruma on a five-year deal from Galatasaray.

Bruma had previously been linked with Tottenham but the Bundesliga side have moved to strengthen their squad ahead of their maiden Champions League campaign.

Leipzig had been linked with Serge Gnabry, with head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirming the club's interest in the Wolfsburg winger, but he instead opted to move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sporting director Ralf Rangnick said Bruma's speed will make him a dangerous addition to the team's front line for the new season.

June 14, 2017

"Bruma fits perfectly with our football and physical facilities to our game," Rangnick said. "He is fast, technically strong and has an extreme threat to the goal.

"We are glad that we could sign a player with such talent. Bruma will expand our options in the offensive game and give us even more flexibility in the 10 position."

Bruma hit 11 goals in 30 league appearances for Galatasaray last season, with his club finishing fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.