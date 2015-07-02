Real buy back Vazquez from Espanyol

Lucas Vazquez has returned to Real Madrid after the club exercised a buy-back clause in his deal with La Liga rivals Espanyol.

Real loaned Vazquez to Espanyol in August last year and the winger established himself as a key part of the first team at Estadi Cornella-El Prat, scoring four goals in 39 appearances.

Espanyol activated an option to purchase Vazquez at the beginning of June, but Real have now triggered another clause that sees the academy graduate return to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal.

A statement on Real's website read: "Real Madrid has exercised their buy-back contract rights over Lucas Vazquez in the existing agreement with Espanyol.

"The player is tied to the club for the next five seasons."