Real don't pass to Bale enough, blasts agent

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid team-mates' refusal to pass to him regularly in games is behind the Welshman's slumping form, according to his agent.

The Wales international has scored in just two of his past 18 Real outings, one of which saw his early strike dwarfed by Cristiano Ronaldo's five-goal haul in a 9-1 destruction of Granada.

Bale has come in for criticism from all quarters, with pundits and Real fans alike venting frustration at his recent performances.

Real face a huge uphill battle to overhaul Barcelona at the top of La Liga and need to overturn a first-leg deficit to Juventus in order to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

But Bale's representative Jonathan Barnett said involving the world's most expensive player more in games could be the answer, rather than criticising his lack of impact.

"Real have to work with Gareth and pass the ball to him more," Barnett told The Telegraph. "Give him more of the ball and let him show everybody what he's good at.

"He's going to be the best player at Real Madrid when his team-mates work with him and help him. Hopefully Real will come to terms with this."

Barnett added on Bale's desire to prove his detractors wrong: "Most people would have been broken by this but he is determined.

"He could have screamed and shouted or knocked on the manager's office door but he doesn't want to upset anyone.

"I spoke to him on Thursday and while he’s obviously p***** off things aren't going well he is desperate to get out there again."

Though Bale seems far from content with how life in Spain is treating him at the moment, Barnett played down rumours linking his client with a big-money return to the Premier League in the coming months.

"Every top club in the world would want to sign him but he will be at Real Madrid next season," Barnett insisted.

"There's no way he is going anywhere in the summer. When we said he always wanted to play for Real, it was 100 per cent true and he's determined to be a success there."