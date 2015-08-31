Real face anxious wait over De Gea as window shuts

Real Madrid fans face an anxious wait to see if Manchester united goalkeeper David de Gea has signed for the club, with widespread reports in Spain indicating a delay in completing the paperwork has scuppered the deal.

Sopain international De Gea was expected to complete a Spanish deadline-day move to Real, with Keylor Navas going the other way.

But the transfer window has now shut in Spain and De Gea is still not a Real Madrid player.

Upon the midnight deadline passing, a frenzy of reports in Spain have indicated the deal is off after La Liga officials did not receive the relevant documents in time, meaning that one of the biggest transfer sagas of the window may have come to anti-climactic end.