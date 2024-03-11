Real Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo returns to the pitch... for a non-league side in Essex!

A Sunday league football team pulled off the ultimate surprise by producing none other than the Brazilian striker Ronaldo from their bench. Often hailed as the greatest player in the history of the sport, the now 47-year-old forward laced up his boots for Phoenix FC, a team who sit bottom of the NWL Division 8 in Essex.

Indeed, even though he hung up his boots 13 years ago, Ronaldo decided to temporarily come out of retirement to join what is considered 'one of the worst teams in England’. His appearance was a prize for the winning of a social media competition organised by betting firm Paddy Power.

With the club 4-0 down, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star made his entrance as a 'super-sub', wearing the No.17. Displaying a touch of Brazilian flair, R9 initiated play with a rabona pass.

Ronaldo subs on in the Essex Sunday League (Image credit: Paddy Power)

But even Ronaldo could not help the languishing team's fortunes. He was caught offside and seemingly preoccupied with his phone at one stage, before the superstar was promptly substituted back off the field by unimpressed Phoenix FC manager Brian Edwards.

Edwards said of Ronaldo’s display: "The lads couldn't believe it when Ronaldo showed up – I hadn't registered him, so I used the name 'Dave Walsh' and put him on the bench. Sadly, he was anything but a Super Sub. He was late by the time he got changed, and we were already well behind by the time I could put him on, but it's definitely a moment I'll remember forever. The rest of his performance? Less memorable."

The Brazilian legend found time for a post match orange juice in the club house afterwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's antics in Essex were part of a scripted social media video released on Paddy Power's channels to launch their new betting feature: Super Sub. It transfers bets when a player is substituted off.

A spokesperson for the betting firm said: "They say form is temporary, but having seen him in the flesh, Ronaldo's post-retirement form does now seem pretty permanent. It happens to us all, R9."

