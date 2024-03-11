Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?

8 minutes on the clock, 72 players to guess.

There have been 22 meetings between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City over the last eight years as they have competed against each other on multiple fronts.

The fixture has been played in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield, with goals flowing at an impressive rate.

There was just one goalless draw, back in October 2018, and one occasion where an own goal was scored by Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leaving that unfortunate moment to one side, can you name every player who has found the net in meetings between the two clubs since Guardiola arrived at Man City?

