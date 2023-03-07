Real Madrid could lose Vinicius Junior for free after Brazilian refuses contract extension: report
Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have struggled to come to an agreement over a contract extension
Real Madrid could lose one of their star players at some point in the next year, with Vinicius Junior reportedly refusing to sign a new contract that would keep him for longer at the club.
The Brazilian winger's current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024, and while that's still over a year away, Real certainly won't want to lose a prized asset on a free transfer. The club are no closer to coming to an agreement to keep Vinicius Jr at the Bernabeu for longer, though.
According to reports from Spanish outlet El Desmarque (opens in new tab), Real Madrid have been attempting to tie down the 22-year-old to a new contract for an extended period of time, but their efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.
With both parties struggling to come to an agreement, Vinicius Jr could therefore be set to leave Real in a little over 12 months time on a free. The rest of Europe's top clubs will likely be on high alert as a result, with the Premier League's elite, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain undoubtedly all interested in his services.
The report suggests Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is trying his best to make a breakthrough in negotiations, but he has so far come unstuck with Vinicius Jr's camp unwilling to lower their demands.
Despite scoring 18 goals and making nine assists in all competitions so far this season, though, Real Madrid have grown increasingly frustrated with the Brazilian.
His lack of defensive diligence is said to hinder the squad on the pitch, while the constant noise surrounding his future off it is unwelcome.
With Vinicius Jr potentially on the way out, this could pave the way for Kylian Mbappe to finally make the move to Real Madrid that has looked on the cards for so many years now.
Vinicius Jr is still valued at over £100 million on Transfermarkt, a considerable amount more than the £40 million Real Madrid payed Flamengo in 2018.
