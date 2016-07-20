Real Madrid do not need Lewandowski - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of selling Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid and claims the Liga giants do not need the Poland striker due to their plethora of attacking options.

Recent reports have suggested that Lewandowski, who has scored 47 Bundesliga goals in two seasons at Bayern, is keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are said to be weighing up a deal to bring the former Borussia Dortmund striker to LaLiga to complement an attack already featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

But former Madrid coach Ancelotti is adamant the Bundesliga champions will not allow one of their prized assets to depart the Allianz Arena.

"Real Madrid have a number of fantastic players, like Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo. They don't need Lewandowski as well," Ancelotti told Sport Bild.

"And even if they feel they do need Lewandowski, Bayern will not sell him.

"Why would we sell one of the best strikers in the world?I would not swap Lewandowski for any other striker in the world."

Bayern have secured the services of Mats Hummels and Renato Sanches ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Ancelotti is confident the latter, a member of Portugal's successful Euro 2016 side, will make an instant impact at the Allianz Arena.

"Renato is one of the players who caught my eye. The club has done a great job to sign him," the Italian added.

"A lot of big clubs across Europe wanted to sign him, but Bayern acted quicker than all the others.

"Sanches is a fantastic player and will be a key figure for Bayern in the future. He has already shown quality and character. He can be amazing and can carry Bayern."