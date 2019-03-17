Real Madrid eyeing Premier League raid in summer spending spree

Following Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu last week, Real Madrid are planning to splash the cash this summer – and several Premier League players are on their radar.

Eden Hazard has made no secret of his desire to move to the Spanish capital, with the Chelsea forward set to enter the final two years of his deal at Stamford Bridge in June.

The Belgium international has spoken in the past of his admiration for Zidane, who is also thought to hold Hazard in high esteem, and the Sunday Express report that Chelsea will attempt to get Gareth Bale included in any deal which takes their star man to Madrid.

Los Blancos could also reignite their longstanding interest in David de Gea given Thibaut Courtois’ struggles in his debut season at the club.

De Gea is yet to sign an extension to a United contract which runs out in 2020, and the Sunday Mirror believe that Madrid will be back in for the Spaniard this summer.

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is thought to be another target for the 13-time European champions, who are seeking a major rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

It won’t be easy to prise Eriksen away from north London, however, with the Sunday Star suggesting that Spurs would want £200m for the Danish star.