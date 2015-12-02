Real Madrid must wait for RFEF verdict over Cheryshev, says Butragueno

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno says the club are now waiting to learn the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) decision after they fielded an ineligible player against Cadiz in the Copa del Rey.

Denis Cheryshev started and scored in his side's 3-1 away victory, but has yet to serve a suspension for receiving three yellow cards in the tournament while on loan at Villarreal in 2014-15.

Osasuna were eliminated from the competition for a similar offence earlier this year and Madrid must now wait for the verdict after Cadiz confirmed they will be submitting an official complaint, despite Rafael Benitez frantically substituting the Russian early in the second half.

Butragueno insists Cheryshev's suspension had not been communicated to Madrid and revealed they had been told to wait for the RFEF's verdict after making contact with the organisation after the match on Wednesday.

He told Canal Plus: "It is not easy - a complicated night.

"We do not know the situation. We did not receive any notification from the RFEF nor Villarreal and Denis did not have knowledge of the ban either.

"The judge of the competition will be the one to decide. On our part, there was no malice, but ignorance. We had not had any notification from the RFEF, Villarreal or Denis.

"We will wait for events and see whose mistake it was. The judge will decide. Our legal services also have to study the situation.

"I have spoken with Benitez. At Real Madrid nobody has received any notice.

"It is possible that the RFEF communicated to Villarreal that Denis was punished. But Real Madrid had not been notified.

"Let's wait, let's be cautious. I have already talked to the RFEF, they told me to wait and that is what we will do.

"Let's see what the judge says."