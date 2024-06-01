Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set INCREDIBLE Champions League mark
Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have set an unbelievable Champions League mark with Saturday's win
Real Madrid midfielder came off the bench to secure his sixth Champions League win and replace Toni Kroos as the German signed off with a fifth European Cup for Los Blancos and a sixth overall on his last ever appearance for the club.
Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and although the Croatian has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent times, he was introduced in place of long-time associate Kroos with five minutes remaining as Los Blancos won the trophy for a 15th time.
The two midfielders embraced as the substitution was made and Kroos raised his arms triumphantly as he walked off the pitch for the final time as a Madrid player.
Madrid were second best for much of the night against Dortmund, but BVB were unable to convert their chances and Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to win thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior in the last 20 minutes.
Carvajal headed home from a Kroos corner after 74 minutes and, with Dortmund chasing the game, Jude Bellingham set up Vinicius for the second following an awful misplaced pass from Ian Maatsen with seven minutes remaining.
Modric and Kroos have been at the heart of Madrid's last five triumphs in the Champions League, with the Croatian also present as Real won La Décima – their 10th European Cup – in 2014.
Before joining Madrid that summer, Kroos won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, although he missed the Bavarians' win over Dortmund (also at Wembley) due to injury.
With six European Cups apiece, Modric and Kroos have drawn level with legendary Real Madrid winger Paco Gento, who was previously out on his own as the only six-time winner.
They have also overtaken their former team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Gareth Bale, who all won five.
