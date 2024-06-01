Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set INCREDIBLE Champions League mark

Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have set an unbelievable Champions League mark with Saturday's win

Real Madrid midfielder came off the bench to secure his sixth Champions League win and replace Toni Kroos as the German signed off with a fifth European Cup for Los Blancos and a sixth overall on his last ever appearance for the club.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and although the Croatian has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent times, he was introduced in place of long-time associate Kroos with five minutes remaining as Los Blancos won the trophy for a 15th time.

