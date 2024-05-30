'I kept dragging Jude Bellingham outside and he didn't like it - I remember thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now': Wayne Rooney on how Bellingham is a future England captain
Former England captain Wayne Rooney has sung the praises of Jude Bellingham, saying that the Real Madrid star has the fortitude to wear the armband one day himself
Wayne Rooney has delivered a shining review of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2024 European Championships.
The Manchester United legend, who is England’s second-highest all-time scorer, knows about what it takes to be captain of the Three Lions, wearing the armband between 2014 and 2017.
And Rooney thinks that 20-year-old Bellingham has what it takes to become England’s next in line. Rooney was speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, when he made the claim.
“I played against Jude Bellingham when he was 16. I was at Derby and he was at Birmingham,” Rooney said. “He man-marked me; I was playing deep in midfield controlling the game and he man-marked me. I kept dragging him outside and he didn’t like it. What I love about him is that when he goes in for a tackle, he leaves a mark on me, a bit like I would.
“I remember after the game thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now. Jude is a player who wants it, has the mentality, and wants to play every minute of every game.
"I think a great example to any young player or older player is if you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game at the Etihad Stadium. You can see how hard Jude worked for the 120 minutes; he was incredible. The work rate he put into that game was incredible. I always believe if you put the work in you will get the rewards and I think he is a future England captain.”
Bellingham arrived to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, in what was a potential £115 million deal.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He has gone on to thrive for Los Blancos, netting 23 goals from the No.10 position in his inaugural campaign in Spain. Now, all eyes are on whether the former Birmingham City man can replicate such form in Germany for the Euros.
More Wayne Rooney stories
Wayne Rooney stokes bitter rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi GOAT comment
'I went golfing with Donald Trump with snipers in the bushes' - Wayne Rooney on surreal experience
Wayne Rooney to Plymouth Argyle: The real reason why the Championship side want him
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.