'I kept dragging Jude Bellingham outside and he didn't like it - I remember thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now': Wayne Rooney on how Bellingham is a future England captain

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has sung the praises of Jude Bellingham, saying that the Real Madrid star has the fortitude to wear the armband one day himself

Wayne Rooney has delivered a shining review of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2024 European Championships.

The Manchester United legend, who is England’s second-highest all-time scorer, knows about what it takes to be captain of the Three Lions, wearing the armband between 2014 and 2017.

