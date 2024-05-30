'I kept dragging Jude Bellingham outside and he didn't like it - I remember thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now': Wayne Rooney on how Bellingham is a future England captain

All eyes will be on Jude Bellingham for Euro 2024

Wayne Rooney has delivered a shining review of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2024 European Championships.

The Manchester United legend, who is England’s second-highest all-time scorer, knows about what it takes to be captain of the Three Lions, wearing the armband between 2014 and 2017.

And Rooney thinks that 20-year-old Bellingham has what it takes to become England’s next in line. Rooney was speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet , when he made the claim.

Wayne Rooney spoke to The Overlap about Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I played against Jude Bellingham when he was 16. I was at Derby and he was at Birmingham,” Rooney said. “He man-marked me; I was playing deep in midfield controlling the game and he man-marked me. I kept dragging him outside and he didn’t like it. What I love about him is that when he goes in for a tackle, he leaves a mark on me, a bit like I would.

“I remember after the game thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now. Jude is a player who wants it, has the mentality, and wants to play every minute of every game.

"I think a great example to any young player or older player is if you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game at the Etihad Stadium. You can see how hard Jude worked for the 120 minutes; he was incredible. The work rate he put into that game was incredible. I always believe if you put the work in you will get the rewards and I think he is a future England captain.”

Wayne Rooney wore the captain's armband from 2014 to 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

Bellingham arrived to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, in what was a potential £115 million deal.

He has gone on to thrive for Los Blancos, netting 23 goals from the No.10 position in his inaugural campaign in Spain. Now, all eyes are on whether the former Birmingham City man can replicate such form in Germany for the Euros.

