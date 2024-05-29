Jude Bellingham on potential Kylian Mbappe rivalry as Real Madrid set to dominate Ballon d'Or running

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham cannot wait to line up alongside impending new arrival Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham is currently preparing to face his former club Borussia Dortmund in Saturday evening’s Champions League final, which will take place at Wembley – surprisingly, the first time Real Madrid have visited England’s national stadium for a final.

And asked about whether he is worried about competition for placed with Mbappe - who has announced he will leave PSG but not yet confirmed his expected move to Real - Bellingham told BeIN Sports: “I don't pick the team and I certainly don't make the transfers but you know, Kylian Mbappe, what a player. Who wouldn't want to play with someone as good as him?

Bellingham can't wait to play alongside Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don't want to kind of put any more pressure on the situation – I know for him it's probably difficult having everyone always talking about him – but yeah, it would be really nice.”

Bellingham was the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or just a couple of months ago, but has now been displaced by teammate Vinicius Junior, with another Real player, Toni Kroos, making up the top three.

The England midfielder would not begrudge either of his fellow Madridistas the prize, saying of Vinicius Junior: “I think there are a lot of great players in the world at the minute. I’ve said it before, I think he is the best player in the world. I think when he is at his best, he is unplayable. Also Toni, I think has a great chance.

Toni Kroos could win the Ballon d'Or, according to Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Honestly, it is not something I think about too much. This is my first Champions League final. I am more focused on winning trophies with the team.

“I think it is a bit of a fairytale kind of ending to a great season, being back home in England, playing against Dortmund, obviously a lot of factors for me that can make it perhaps a little bit emotional.

“But I think for the game I have to try and take that out of it and focus on the absolute plan of the game, as opposed to the other little things.”

