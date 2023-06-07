Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham for €100m: report

Real Madrid have agreed a deal for Jude Bellingham to join the club this summer, according to reports.

The Stourbridge-born schemer will link up with Los Blancos for a fee in the region of €100 million, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who tweeted that the 19-year-old is "set to have medical in coming days before completing [his] move." Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted his customary 'Here we go' confirmation on the deal too, adding that the English international is signing a six-year deal.

Bellingham had another two years on his contract at Borussia Dortmund but now becomes the second most expensive English footballer of all time, following Jack Grealish.

Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham – and now they're turning attentions to Harry Kane

Jude Bellingham may be the first of two England stars to move to Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

An English revolution could be on the cards at the Santiago Bernabeu with Harry Kane rumoured to be interesting Real Madrid ahead of a potential £100m bid.

Bellingham had previously been a big target for the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City but with Real Madrid acquiring the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in recent seasons, the 14-time European champions now have the building blocks for a three-man midfield for the next decade or so – and worthy successors to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

19-year-old Bellingham becomes the latest in a long line of British talents to flock to the Spanish capital in the 21st Century, following Steve McManaman's late-90s Bosman move to the original Galacticos. In 2003, David Beckham charted the same path to sign for Real over rivals Barcelona, before Michael Owen joined him a year later.

Jonathan Woodgate would also play for the club, while more recently, Gareth Bale became the most expensive footballer of all time when he moved in 2013 from Tottenham.

Bellingham's No.22 shirt – which he's worn throughout his career – is currently held by former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.