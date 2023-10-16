Real Madrid shock exits on the way? Star duo 'don't like' positions in team

Real Madrid might be one of the most-in-form teams in Europe right now, but that doesn't mean every player in the starting XI, let alone squad, is happy.

Eduardo Camavinga has featured in every Real Madrid game this term, following on from an impressive 2022/23 campaign in which he made 59 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. Despite that, he has expressed his displeasure with his position in the squad at times.

Used as a left-back twice this term, in addition to his 17 appearances in defence last season, Carlo Ancelotti clearly trusts the 20-year-old to carry out instructions. While the Frenchman played more often in central midfield, he is still unhappy with playing left-back.

Camavinga is still playing in central midfield regularly (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I get asked about it every day," Camavinga said while on international duty. "I'm someone who plays for the team and when I'm needed.

"I didn't know this position before, but it's where I've adapted, either with the French national team or with Real Madrid. But I don't particularly like that position. I think everyone knows that, but if I have to play there, I do it, even if it's not necessarily with pleasure.

"I'm still a midfielder."

Rodrygo would prefer playing from the right (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camavinga isn't the only Real Madrid player wanting a change to his role in the team, though. With a lack of a world-class No.9 in the squad, Rodrygo has occasionally filled in centrally for Ancelotti's side - something he isn't a fan of doing.

"It's always important to be able to play in different roles," Rodrygo said. "I've always made it clear that I have a knack for playing on the wings, I just don't like playing as a No.9, although at my club I have to.

"Here in the national team, I can move all over the field, which has helped my game."

Regardless of both player's displeasure for being utilised away from their natural positions, neither seem likely to leave Real Madrid anytime soon. Camavinga's contract runs until 2027, with his release clause £860m. Rodrygo, meanwhile, is in negotiations for a new deal at the Bernabeu, with his current contract expiring in 2025.

