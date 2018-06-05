Real Madrid's Nagelsmann interest 'logical'

Julian Nagelsmann would be a logical choice as Real Madrid's next head coach, according to former assistant Alfred Schreuder.

The 30-year-old head coach has been heavily linked with a host of jobs across Europe after turning Hoffenheim into top-four regulars in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann's achievements reportedly led to Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all showing an interest, with Madrid the latest side said to be linked following Zinedine Zidane's departure.

Reports have suggested an approach has been rejected, but Schreuder believes Nagelsmann would be a good choice for the European champions.

"I'm not surprised that Real asked," Schreuder told Bild. "All the top clubs in Europe know what he does and keep an eye on him. That's only logical for me.

"He would be 100 per cent be able to deal with [Madrid's superstars]. If he speaks and explains something, they immediately feel that he is a special trainer. That he knows [what he is doing] and is a winner.

"Julian is the best, I've never seen someone that has so much quality."