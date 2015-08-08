Real yet to meet United's valuation of De Gea - Van Gaal

Real Madrid have been accused of trying to sign unsettled goalkeeper David de Gea on the cheap, with Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal claiming the La Liga giants are refusing to offer a realistic amount.

De Gea will not play in United's Premier League opener against Tottenham as a potential transfer to Real lingers, and Van Gaal believes it has distracted the Spain international.

While the 23-year-old Madrid native only has a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, Van Gaal insists Real must pay up.

"We are asking money and they have to pay money," the Dutchman told reporters.

"In recent years Manchester United have paid a lot of money on players and not received a lot for our players.

"He's the best goalkeeper we've had for the last three years, I believe.

"The last two years he was nominated by the fans as the best player at the club. Do you think the coach wants him to leave? I don't think so. The player still has to manage this situation."