Rebekah Vardy 'cuts holiday short' and calls in IT experts to investigate Instagram following Coleen Rooney allegation

On Wednesday, Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the tabloid in a statement that sparked a social media frenzy.

The dispute has now entered its second phase of activity, with the ball in Vardy's court.

Rebekah was on holiday in Dubai with her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, when the story emerged.

But she wasted no time in responding and suggested it must have been someone with access to her Instagram account who leaked information, rather than her.

Mrs. Vardy has followed up her denial with a full-scale investigation into the matter, hiring computer experts to find out who's been using her account. According to the Mirror, she will also cut her holiday short.

Her Instagram account follows two of the Sun journalists who wrote the contested articles in question.

According to the Guardian, a source at the newspaper has said that no payments have been made to Rebekah in exchange for information, but could not rule out an alternative arrangement.

Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne (of Derby County from January 2020), has gained notoriety for her detective work in tracking down which of her Instagram followers was the perpetrator.

But it's now Vardy's turn to assume the investigative role, as her publicist informed the Daily Mail that "IT experts who can look at the forensics of Instagram" were on the case.

Other allegations are already starting to surface in the aftermath of this extraordinary event.

Model Danielle Lloyd, appearing on ITV show Good Morning Britain, suggest that Vardy was the author of a Sun column called 'the secret WAG'.

Rebekah Vardy has publicly labelled such a claim as "bollocks" and said: "I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly."

Danielle Lloyd making false claims on @thismorning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter bollocks. She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to...— Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly.— Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

READ MORE...

Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy: the best tweets on a glorious day for the internet

ITV could get Champions League rights back from 2021/22