Record-breaking Rooney: Lineker, Shearer and wife Coleen lead Twitter tributes

Former England internationals Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer led the tributes to Wayne Rooney after he hit his 250th Manchester United goal in a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on Saturday.

Rooney bent in a superb free-kick from a tight angle to break Bobby Charlton's scoring record - which has stood since 1973 - and salvage a point for his side that keeps them in the Premier League title race.

Past and present colleagues of the United captain were among those to highlight the stunning achievement, who is also England's record goalscorer and skipper.

The Twitter Moment below picks out the best of the tributes paid to Rooney after his record-breaking strike.

Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester United goals record