Quiz! Can you sort these 30 England players by how many goals they scored?

Football quiz time – can you sort out these England scorers?

Scoring for you country is one of the most magical feelings that any player gets in their career – so for this quiz, how well do you know the national goalscoring charts?

You have 30 players coming up in groups of three – so 10 questions where you have to drag these players to order from first to third in how many goals they netted for the Three Lions. You get a point for each one and they get harder as they go…

