Quiz! Can you sort these 30 England players by how many goals they scored?
How well do you know the Three Lions' goalscoring list?
Football quiz time – can you sort out these England scorers?
Scoring for you country is one of the most magical feelings that any player gets in their career – so for this quiz, how well do you know the national goalscoring charts?
You have 30 players coming up in groups of three – so 10 questions where you have to drag these players to order from first to third in how many goals they netted for the Three Lions. You get a point for each one and they get harder as they go…
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
OUR NEW GUESS THE YEAR QUIZ FourFourTwo's Dating Game
Your devotion to the Three Lions has been duly noted; you are clearly a student of the domestic game and its national heroes. Now, the time has come to look beyond England's shores and immerse yourself in the biggest goals, the finest geography, and the continental records that shape the global sport. A fresh set of gloriously detailed challenges awaits, once again, courtesy of Kwizly.
We begin with a true phenomenon of goalscoring precision. He broke records in his first season in England, but can you recall the full list of victims? Try to name every club that Erling Haaland has scored against in the 2022/23 season. Next, we celebrate pure, unadulterated magnificence by trying to recall the goals that captured the world's imagination. See how many of these masterpieces you can name: can you name all 16 Puskas Award winners?
Now for a broad test of international history. Expand your knowledge to the biggest show on Earth and try to name every nation to have reached an international semi-final. Then for a challenge of sheer continental scale, delve into the infrastructure of the European elite and try to name every city to have hosted a Champions League game.
Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 27, with clues on No.9s, derbies and debutant codes? It's the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues. If you are keen to receive this level of daily football trivia, join the newsletter today and get the best quizzes delivered straight to your inbox every morning.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.