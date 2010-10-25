Red and yellows galore after brawl in Bulgaria

Substitute Svetoslav Todorov scored from close range with two minutes remaining in a match marred by ugly scenes that caused a five-minute interruption, as referee Stanislav Todorov showed two red and five yellow cards to calm the situation.

Litex defender Plamen Nikolov and Levski's Macedonian midfielder Darko Tasevski were the players sent off.

Levski's Veselin Minev was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands but was able to continue playing.

Levski took the lead after 11 minutes thanks to French striker Garra Dembele's 14th league goal this season while Hristo Yanev equalised after half an hour from a free-kick.

The late winner leaves Litex and Levski level with 25 points from 11 games.