Red Hot & Dutch

Despite experts doubting the sides from Europe, all three survivors know how to play as a team and everyone knows what their roles are, the same can be said of Uruguay too.

The Dutch have always been well backed in this tournament; even before a ball was kicked they and Argentina were the most backed teams with Paddy Power. There will be some quietly excited punters who backed them before the tournament started at 16/1 to lift their first World Cup.

With only Uruguay in between Holland and a first final appearance since 1978, the Dutch are favourites for this match - and rightly so: after the way they disposed of Brazil in the previous round, 4/6 is a backable price for the Dutch to win this inside 90 minutes.

Uruguay have only conceded two goals in five games will be on such a high after their run to the semi-final that they can't be underestimated - 5/1 is a decent price if you fancy it.

But weren't they a touch fortunate to get past Ghana, and will they miss the suspended Luis Suarez? Remember if it ends 0-0 after 90 minutes you could get the money back from your losing bets - see site for details.

5/1 Uruguay Win

5/2 Draw

4/6 Holland Win

The forward lines will have a familiar look to Premier League fans with Diego Forlan leading the Uruguay attack and Arsenal's Robin van Persie the spearhead of the Dutch.

Both players are capable of scoring from pretty much anywhere on the pitch and both have a lethal shot on them. In this shootout it could come down to who takes their chances.

Van Persie leads the first scorer market at 4/1 whilst Forlan is a 7/1 chance. Given that Forlan has scored more so far, takes a mean free kick and will be handed extra responsibility in the absence of Suarez, he looks a good price.

Like Forlan, Wesley Sneijder looks to be the player with the best value for Holland, he's having an unbelievable season for club and country and will be well backed at 7/1 to open the scoring. He along with Spain's David Villa are running away with it in the Player Of The Tournament Betting.

First Scorer

4/1 Van Persie

11/2 Robben

7/1 Forlan

7/1 Sneijder

8/1 Kuyt

11/1 Abreu

More available onsite

If this game does go to extra time it's Holland who are still 13/2 favourites to win during those additional 30 minutes: Uruguay are a massive 17/1 and at that stage of the match when tiredness and nerves are setting in anything can happen. Then should it go to penalties, where the Dutch have a record to equal England, both sides are 10/1 to win.

One other standout bet that should raise a few eyebrows is the first team to collect a booking. In the past Uruguay have had a history of being an 'over physical' side and with the nimble players such as Arjen Robben lining up for Holland they look a great bet at 4/6 to get the first yellow card.

