Remy intends to use World Cup as shop window

Remy spent last season on loan at Newcastle United and scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League appearances, but is unsure where his future lies.

Parent club QPR returned to the top flight on Saturday by beating Derby County in the Championship play-off final, but manager Harry Redknapp has suggested the striker will not be at Loftus Road next season.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, and he hopes to impress any interested clubs during the finals in Brazil.

"The World Cup is a shop window for me," Remy told L'Equipe. "Newcastle, to whom I was loaned by QPR, want to buy me.

"I don't know if I'm going to stay there. I'm at a crossroads, in a key year. It can either all take off or stagnate.

"Since the start of the year, apart from the injuries, it's been good. And when I feel good, I think I can do a lot of damage.

"I hope it (the World Cup) is the start of something big for me."

Remy also revealed he asked to be rested for Newcastle's final match of the season at Liverpool to ensure there was no repeat of him missing UEFA Euro 2012 through injury.

"The coach, Alan Pardew, fully understood my point of view. We didn't have anything to play for," Remy added.

"I didn't want to take the risk of getting injured again.

"What happened to me two years ago really hurt me. Physcially and mentally. The sky fell in. It was devastating."