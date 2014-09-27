Remy reveals why Anfield move fell through

The France striker underwent a medical at the Merseyside club in the close-season and appeared on the verge of a move from QPR to Anfield, only for the deal to collapse.

Remy, who subsequently left Loftus Road to switch across London to Chelsea, has now revealed how his proposed transfer to Liverpool fell through and expressed frustration about the negative speculation that surrounded it.

"I came for the medical tests and everything was fine and after that they wanted to be sure everything was fine with my heart," said the 27-year-old in the Daily Star.

"They asked for a specialist for the heart and apparently the guy said they did not 100 per cent agree if I could keep going or had to stop football.

"I didn't understand because they knew before I came. I just told my agent if it is not happening it is because it is not for me.

"Now I am much better here at Chelsea, I'm very happy to be here and that's why I say everything happens for a reason.

"There are a lot of players with the same case as me. I don't know why the people think it is a big thing that can stop me playing football.

"I was more confused by Liverpool saying that I had medical problem because it is not fair.

"I have seen the best specialist in London and he has told me I can still play so it was not good from them.

"Even if they don't want to sign me, okay, but they don't have to put that in the newspapers because, then, all the other clubs after are afraid."