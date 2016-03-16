Report: Drug cartel link to 2012 Jackson Martinez transfer to Porto

At least two Porto transfers in 2012 have been linked to the notorious Juarez Cartel in Mexico, after a representative from a third-party intermediary involved in the moves was sentenced for laundering drug money.



The contracts of Colombians Jackson Martinez and Hector Quinones were signed with the help of Grupo Comercializador Conclave, according to a report in Aristegui Noticias.

A representative of that group, Rodolfo Davila Cordoba, has been sentenced for laundering money for the Juarez Cartel. In that investigation, the Mexican government called Davila Cordoba the cartel's "link with Colombia."



The ties to soccer emerged in a special report published Tuseday by Aristegui Noticias in collaboration with Grupo Connectas and the International Center for Journalists.

Grupo Comercializador Conclave appears on Porto's financial statements in both 2012 and 2013, the same time that Mexican center back Diego Reyes arrived at the Portuguese club from Club America. However, the reports released by Porto to Portugal's financial regulators specify that Grupo Conclave was not involved in the negotiations with America, with the business Northfields Sports listed as the group that worked on the deal that was worth more than 9 million euros ($10.1M).



The deals for Martinez and Quinones, however, occurred while the club was working with the company Davila Cordoba was involved with.

"In the period of six months ending Dec. 31, 2012, intermediary services were provided by Northfields Sports BV, Grupo Comercializador Conclave SA and the agent Giancarlo Uda," the reports state.



Porto has not been accused of any misconduct, with the report questioning the legitimacy of the third party involved in the contract signing.