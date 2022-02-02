Report: PSG tell Mauricio Pochettino he will be sacked at the end of the season
By Mark White published
PSG are struggling under Mauricio Pochettino – and now the Manchester United target has reportedly been told he won't be managing Les Parisiens next season
PSG have told manager Mauricio Pochettino that his time as coach of the club will end with his current campaign.
That's the report from journalist Hadrien Grenier, who shares information about the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were dumped out of the French Cup this week at the last-16 stage by Nice, making it three out of four trophies that former defender Pochettino has failed to capture since returning to the side he played for.
The Argentinian has been installed in the Parc Des Princes dugout for just over a year, following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, who fell out with the board. In that time, Pochettino has struggled to win over doubters, failing to get his superstar side to gel and even losing the title to Lille last season.
While the rumours that Pochettino is set to be sacked might be a little premature, they are not outlandish in the slightest. Even the manager himself has admitted that failing to win the Champions League would probably result with his dismissal.
Manchester United are heavily linked with the 49-year-old, who was also a target for Tottenham last summer.
PSG take on Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League this month.
