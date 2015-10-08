Reus hopes Ireland feel the pressure

Germany forward Marco Reus believes the pressure is on the Republic of Ireland ahead of the crunch Euro 2016 qualification clash in Dublin.

The world champions travel to the Irish capital as Group D leaders, four points ahead of their hosts - who currently occupy the play-off spot.

As such, a draw would be enough to secure Germany's place in the finals, while Ireland have Scotland four points behind them and a tough trip to face second-placed Poland in Warsaw to round off the campaign.

It is a situation that Borussia Dortmund star Reus believes works to his country's advantage.

"The Irish are under pressure," he told the DFB's official website. "They are in third place in the table. They have to beat us if they still want to have the chance to qualify directly for the European Championship.

"That could work in our favour, because we could get more space [to attack]. But it is also possible that the Irish, despite this, will be more defensively oriented."

One reason for this could be the chastening memories of Germany's previous visit to the Aviva Stadium, where Reus netted a first-half brace in a 6-1 World Cup qualifier win.

"I remember that the game was not as easy as the result suggests," Reus added.

"In the beginning [Ireland] were a bit hard done by the 1-0 and 2-0 scoreline. Things went much better and finally really good.

"We were good as a team plan. And of course it was nice for me to score twice. If I am not mistaken, it was my first double in the national team."