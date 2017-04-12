Reus out of Dortmund squad for Monaco clash

Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus for Wednesday's rearranged Champions League clash with Monaco at Signal Iduna Park.

The Germany international has failed to recover from a thigh injury and has been left out of the squad for the first leg of the quarter-final.

Reus suffered a muscle tear in the 6-2 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen on March 4 and has missed Dortmund's last seven games, including the second leg of the last-16 win over Benfica.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel had hoped to have Reus available after he trained with the squad on Monday, but he has decided not to risk a further setback for the 27-year-old, who has only managed 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

The match was rescheduled after the Dortmund team bus was caught up in a bomb blast approximately an hour before the planned kick-off time on Tuesday, leaving defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery on a broken wrist.