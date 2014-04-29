Reus refuses to be drawn on new Dortmund deal

The Germany international has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp's charges this season, contributing 16 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Reus' displays have reportedly caught the eye of several teams throughout Europe, with Manchester United and Barcelona thought to be among his suitors.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has previously confirmed that Reus does have a buyout clause in his contract thought to be in the region of €35 million, though reports suggest that does not come into effect until 2015.

On his contract situation, Reus told Bild: "I'm not saying anything about my contract.

"But I do have the time to emphasise how good I feel at Dortmund."

Dortmund are guaranteed to finish second in the Bundesliga this term and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in Germany's top flight.

Klopp's men will also contest the DFB-Pokal final against rivals Bayern Munich on May 17.