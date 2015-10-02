Reus returns for Germany qualifiers

Germany welcome back Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus for their concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Georgia.

A toe injury forced Reus to miss the world champions' previous qualifiers against Poland and Scotland last month, where a pair of victories left Joachim Low's men top of the Group D standings - two points above Poland.

If Germany avoid defeat against Ireland in Dublin on October 8 they will secure a place at next year's finals in France before hosting Georgia in Leipzig three days later.

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been called into the national squad for the first time, winning a spot ahead of Hannover's Ron-Robert Zieler.

Low said: "Our goal is to win the two games against Ireland and Georgia and to qualify as group winners for the European Championship in France.

"I have great confidence in the players. These players are regularly called [upon] with their clubs in the league and at European level, they have a good rhythm."

On Leno's selection, Germany goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke added: "I have already said that behind Manuel Neuer on the position of the goalkeeper we have several candidates in mind.

"I told Ron-Robert Zieler we know what he can do and what we have in him. Bernd Leno has earned this nomination through consistent and good [performances] at Bayer Leverkusen."

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Karim Ballarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), IlkayGundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Christoph Kramer (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United).

Forwards: Mario Gotze (Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Wolfsburg), Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schurrle (Wolfsburg)