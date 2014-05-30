Reus tells Reus how Germany can reach final

Joachim Low’s side have been eliminated at the last four stage in each of the last two major tournaments, losing narrowly to Spain in South Africa four years ago before being stunned by a Mario Balotelli brace at Euro 2012.

The three-time World Cup champions are third favourites, behind Brazil and Argentina, to lift the trophy at the Maracana on July 13. And Reus believes Die Mannschaft are capable of securing a fourth crown if they work hard enough.

In an interview with himself to mark the launch of PUMA’s Tricks boot, he said:

“I was thrilled to be [at Euro 2012], but it wasn't an entirely positive experience because we didn't make the final. Italy was the better team that day. It's something we've had to accept. For me as a younger player, it was a big learning curve.

“Germany have consistently reached the semi-finals in recent tournaments. We need just a little bit more determination, which is especially important at the World Cup. The determination to go a step further than we have done in the past. At the World Cup you have to give that little bit extra. You need to make every second count and be prepared to do more than other teams. That makes the difference.”

The 24-year-old will be appearing at his first World Cup having made his senior Germany debut against Turkey in October 2011.

“I always believed I would play at a World Cup, you have to believe in yourself. It's vital not just in football but also in day-to-day life. You also need a bit of luck, you need talent and determination. But you definitely need belief, that's for sure."

