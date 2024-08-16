Manchester City talks to sign Lionel Messi revealed, following Pep Guardiola conversation bombshell

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi produced perhaps the most formidable force football has ever seen during their time together at Barcelona, breaking countless records, dominating the continental stage and even recording the first ever sextuple.

Guardiola was responsible for Messi's shift into the newly renewed 'false nine' position, helping the diminutive Argentine to a colossal 91 goals in a calendar year in 2012, just months before the Spaniard's departure from Catalonia.

A reunion between the two was always seen as more of a romantic pipe dream than anything to be taken seriously, with Guardiola's ventures around Europe set to run parallel with the once-held belief that Messi would remain at Camp Nou until his retirement or at least his exit from Europe altogether.

Messi's tally of 91 goals in a calendar year is one that will likely remain unbeaten for a long, long time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola almost signed Lionel Messi at Manchester City

However, money troubles at Barcelona forced Messi out in 2021 and with him any real remains of the club's glory days of the 2000s and 2010s. A dream move to Manchester City was widely touted at the time of his departure, although hopes were quickly squashed by a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward spent three successful, albeit unremarkable, years at the Parc des Princes before departing for Miami, taking his seventh Ballon d'Or and a World Cup trophy with him. Now 36, it appears almost certain Messi will never play another competitive game under his mentor, although it has since been revealed that the pair came remarkably close to a return in recent years.

Messi finally lifted the World cup in 2022 having reached the final eight years previous. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to author Martí Perarnau, conversations between the two suggested a 2020 move to Manchester City was greenlit by both parties, although talks between the clubs never materialised.

As written in his latest book, The Pep Revolution, Perarnau quotes a direct conversation between the two, writing that Pep told Messi, “We train hard in Manchester.” Messi replied, ”Doesn't bother me. I'm ready for hard work.”



Guardiola has lifted all four of the Premier League titles since the conversation. (Image credit: Alamy)

“And I still give long tactical talks,” Guardiola is said to have told the Flea. ”Maybe you'll get bored…”

“I'll cope, I can cope with anything you throw at me,” came Messi's response. The Catalan reportedly told his former protege that given that they were both almost a decade older, they may not get on like they used to.

“Pep, I just want the chance to do great things, to feel like I'm ready to smash it again,” Leo replied. In the end, the move never came about.

Messi remained in Catalonia for another year, before finally leaving. Will we ever see the pair reunited? It's doubtful, now…

