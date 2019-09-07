Brewster drops Liverpool transfer hint on Hudson-Odoi video – but he's committed to Chelsea - report

Brewster headed for Twitter to comment on a video of Hudson-Odoi performing a trick and suggesting he should join Liverpool.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, who is on loan at Huddersfield, commented first with the message "sign it", before Brewster weighed in with "at Liverpool".

At Liverpool— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) September 7, 2019

Although the comment sparked a flurry of chatter, Football.london claim he will commit his future to the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi has attracted interest from across Europe, with Bayern Munich the most prominent club interested.

However, upon his recovery from injury he will seek to impress Frank Lampard and earn what is likely to be a bumper new deal.

