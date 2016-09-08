Ribery hoping to extend Bayern stay

Franck Ribery hopes to sign a contract extension at Bayern Munich that will see him remain at Allianz Arena beyond this season.

The former France international is out of contract at the end of the campaign and will have spent a decade with the Bundesliga champions by the time his deal expires.

In recent seasons Ribery has been plagued by injuries but, having seemingly regained full fitness, he hopes to impress in 2016-17 and earn an extension.

"Maybe I am here for two or three more years," he told Goal.

"I don't know what will happen. I have such good form, the rest will come."

Asked if he hopes to be at Bayern next season, the 33-year-old replied: "I hope so."

Ribery's sights are set on a second Champions League triumph with the five-time European Cup winners, the club having fallen at the semi-final stage three times in succession since lifting the trophy in 2013.

"We want to win everything," he said.

"If I had to decide between Bundesliga and Champions League I would choose the Champions League, because it's a bit more special, even [though the] Bundesliga is a great thing.

"I hope we will win all the titles this season."