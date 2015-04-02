Ribery not fit to make comeback at Dortmund

The French winger injured his ankle in Bayern's 7-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Dnestsk on March 11 and has not featured since.

Having returned to training over the international break, hopes had been raised that the 31-year-old may feature in the Klassiker.

However Bayern's left-winger will have to watch on from the sidelines, as will left-back David Alaba – ruled out for the majority of the rest of the season with a knee injury.

"This is not nice," captain Philipp Lahm told Bayern's official website.

"Although it does not help, we will not complain, we must just look forward.

"We have a large squad and must compensate for our losses."