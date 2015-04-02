Ribery not fit to make comeback at Dortmund
Franck Ribery is not fit enough to make his Bayern Munich comeback against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.
The French winger injured his ankle in Bayern's 7-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Dnestsk on March 11 and has not featured since.
Having returned to training over the international break, hopes had been raised that the 31-year-old may feature in the Klassiker.
However Bayern's left-winger will have to watch on from the sidelines, as will left-back David Alaba – ruled out for the majority of the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"This is not nice," captain Philipp Lahm told Bayern's official website.
"Although it does not help, we will not complain, we must just look forward.
"We have a large squad and must compensate for our losses."
