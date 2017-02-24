Ribery ready for Bayern Munich comeback

Franck Ribery is ready to make his Bayern Munich comeback in Saturday's Bundesliga encounter with Hamburg after shaking off a thigh injury.

The former France international has not featured for Bayern since their hard-fought 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in late January, but has been given the green light to feature against Hamburg

"Franck is ready," head coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a media conference.

"He has trained well this week. I have not made a final decision about my starting XI yet, but I think he will be on the bench Saturday."

Xabi Alonso, however, will miss this weekend's clash at the Allianz Arena due to a minor adductor problem.

"He had a small problem with his adductors and is not at 100 per cent," Ancelotti added.

"We do not want to take any risk against Hamburg."

Saturday's clash will be Ancelotti's 1,000th game in a coaching career that has seen successful spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

"I am very happy to celebrating that milestone," he continued.

"I can remember every game I have been in the dugout for. I still get excited ahead of every game.

"HSV are a good side. They have quick attackers. We will have to be at 100 per cent."