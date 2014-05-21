Ribery reveals 2014 World Cup will be his last

Ribery, 31, will appear in the finals for the third time, after an agonising penalty-shootout defeat to Italy in the final in 2006, and a dismal first-round exit four years ago in South Africa.

The Bayern Munich man will be 35 by the time the next finals come around in Russia, and he told radio station RTL that this year's tournament in South America will be his final bow on the world stage.

"It will be my last World Cup," he said.

"We have to go there to achieve something, to try to win the World Cup, quite simply."

France have been drawn in Group E along with Switzerland, Honduras and Ecuador.

Coach Didier Deschamps will be keen to avoid a repeat of their 2010 debacle, when former boss Raymond Domenech faced in-fighting within the squad as France took just one point from their three pool matches.